Heung To Middle School in Kowloon Tong is back in the news. Photo: HandoutHeung To Middle School in Kowloon Tong is back in the news. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

Pupil suspended by school for displaying ‘free Hong Kong’ slogan during online classes, as officials warn actions could violate national security law

  • Profile picture of Form Four student at Heung To Middle School in Kowloon Tong showed flag displaying political slogan
  • Education Bureau says it has already contacted school over message, which it says implies independence, secession and subversion

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:55pm, 9 Sep, 2020

