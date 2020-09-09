Heung To Middle School in Kowloon Tong is back in the news. Photo: Handout
Pupil suspended by school for displaying ‘free Hong Kong’ slogan during online classes, as officials warn actions could violate national security law
- Profile picture of Form Four student at Heung To Middle School in Kowloon Tong showed flag displaying political slogan
- Education Bureau says it has already contacted school over message, which it says implies independence, secession and subversion
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
Heung To Middle School in Kowloon Tong is back in the news. Photo: Handout