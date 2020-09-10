Students will return to university studies with the national security law now in force. Photo: Jonathan WongStudents will return to university studies with the national security law now in force. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

National security law: Hong Kong lecturers review university syllabuses, move to protect student freedoms for start of academic year under new legislation

  • Beijing-decreed legislation casts long shadow over the start of new academic year for Hong Kong’s eight publicly funded universities
  • Academics review course material but remain hopeful teaching will continue as before, free of self-censorship and still touching on controversial themes

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-himJeffie Lam
Chan Ho-him and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:17am, 10 Sep, 2020

