Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong secondary school defends decision to suspend student who displayed protest slogan in online class

  • Heung To Middle School, a self-described ‘traditional patriotic school’, said it did not ‘want to see any student’s future being destroyed’ over political activism
  • The offending slogan, ‘Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now’, carries overtones of subversion and secession, the Education Bureau has said

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:24pm, 14 Sep, 2020

