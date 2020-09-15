Chinese medicine students at Chinese University are among those who have been told that mandatory placements over the border are returning. Photo: Winson WongChinese medicine students at Chinese University are among those who have been told that mandatory placements over the border are returning. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law and coronavirus put Hong Kong students of Chinese medicine ‘in fear of mainland China internships’

  • Some final-year students said to be planning to defer their studies to avoid having to take part in this year’s mandatory placements over the border
  • At least two city universities told students of the returning internships, which are required under medical regulations

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:00am, 15 Sep, 2020

