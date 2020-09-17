Students attend classes at the Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club Kindergarten in Shau Kei Wan in June. Photo: Nora TamStudents attend classes at the Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club Kindergarten in Shau Kei Wan in June. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s subsidised kindergartens have tuition fee increases approved as some feel financial squeeze of coronavirus

  • About 280 schools received the green light to raise tuitions, though most increases were modest
  • Still, one kindergarten principal said the increases weren’t enough to cover operational costs

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:00am, 17 Sep, 2020

