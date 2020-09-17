A high number of schools have reported students withdrawing in a new survey by a local teachers’ union. Photo: Dickson LeeA high number of schools have reported students withdrawing in a new survey by a local teachers’ union. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hundreds of Hong Kong schools report student withdrawals, with pandemic and instability cited as possible reasons

  • Some 97 per cent of schools surveyed report students withdrawing, with dozens saying more than 20 pupils had left
  • Schools report departing students planned to further their studies either on the mainland or overseas

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:59pm, 17 Sep, 2020

