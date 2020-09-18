Students work on an assignment at an international school in Tai Po. Photo: SCMPStudents work on an assignment at an international school in Tai Po. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong officials to relax cap on local students at international schools, citing pandemic-related spate of expat departures

  • International schools have long been required to have student bodies comprising at least 70 per cent non-local students
  • However, the rule has proved flexible in the past, and easing it could help schools weather the pandemic, advocates say

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:28am, 19 Sep, 2020

