Students work on an assignment at an international school in Tai Po. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong officials to relax cap on local students at international schools, citing pandemic-related spate of expat departures
- International schools have long been required to have student bodies comprising at least 70 per cent non-local students
- However, the rule has proved flexible in the past, and easing it could help schools weather the pandemic, advocates say
Topic | Hong Kong schools
