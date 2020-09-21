Parents queue up at the elite La Salle Primary School on the first day of applications for discretionary Primary One places allocation on Monday. Photo: K. Y. ChengParents queue up at the elite La Salle Primary School on the first day of applications for discretionary Primary One places allocation on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong parents queue up as application period opens for preferred primary school spots

  • Competition is fierce, with some 3,500 more children eligible for primary placement this year than last
  • At top schools around the city, parents arrived more than an hour early to drop off their kids’ applications

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:19pm, 21 Sep, 2020

