Hong Kong study finds flaws in using predicted scores to generate students’ grades

  • Research by exams authority shows limitations of system used to calculate grades if college admission tests are cancelled
  • Educators urge the authority to step up analysis in coming years before putting any such method into use

Updated: 11:12pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education at Munsang College in Kowloon City. Photo: Handout
