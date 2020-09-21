Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education at Munsang College in Kowloon City. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong study finds flaws in using predicted scores to generate students’ grades
- Research by exams authority shows limitations of system used to calculate grades if college admission tests are cancelled
- Educators urge the authority to step up analysis in coming years before putting any such method into use
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education at Munsang College in Kowloon City. Photo: Handout