A Hong Kong government task force has recommended liberal studies remain a compulsory subject, but with a number of changes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Liberal studies should remain compulsory in Hong Kong classrooms, task force says, but with changes to textbooks, teacher training
- The long-awaited report also recommends a major assessment project for the subject be made optional
- The task force was commissioned by city leader Carrie Lam amid an establishment outcry that the subject was leading to escalating youth violence
