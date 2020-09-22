A Hong Kong government task force has recommended liberal studies remain a compulsory subject, but with a number of changes. Photo: Dickson LeeA Hong Kong government task force has recommended liberal studies remain a compulsory subject, but with a number of changes. Photo: Dickson Lee
A Hong Kong government task force has recommended liberal studies remain a compulsory subject, but with a number of changes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Liberal studies should remain compulsory in Hong Kong classrooms, task force says, but with changes to textbooks, teacher training

  • The long-awaited report also recommends a major assessment project for the subject be made optional
  • The task force was commissioned by city leader Carrie Lam amid an establishment outcry that the subject was leading to escalating youth violence

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:48pm, 22 Sep, 2020

