Children wait to have their temperatures checked at Yaumati Catholic Primary School. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong pupils return to school en masse for first time in months as face-to-face classes begin to resume
- Children in seven grades are resuming classes this week, with the rest expected to return to school next Tuesday
- Antivirus measures have been put in place, including hand sanitiser dispensers and an ultraviolet device to disinfect books
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Children wait to have their temperatures checked at Yaumati Catholic Primary School. Photo: Winson Wong