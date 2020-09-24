Students and parents line up outside Kingston International School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: K. Y. ChengStudents and parents line up outside Kingston International School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tuition fees rise at one in five private and semi-private schools in Hong Kong

  • A total of 45 international, private and semi-private institutions applied for and received government permission to raise rates this academic year
  • Most schools are keeping the increase to less than 10 per cent, but a handful are charging more

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:10pm, 24 Sep, 2020

