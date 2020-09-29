Children returned to the classroom at Ying Wa Primary School in Cheung Sha Wan for the first time in more than six months. Photo: Winson WongChildren returned to the classroom at Ying Wa Primary School in Cheung Sha Wan for the first time in more than six months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Parents relieved, children excited: Hong Kong schools fully reopen for first time after coronavirus lockdown

  • Nearly 900,000 pupils return in final phase of class resumption after more than six months away
  • Half-day classes for those in Primary Two to Four, Form Two to Four, and Kindergarten K1 and K2

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:54am, 29 Sep, 2020

