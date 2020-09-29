Children returned to the classroom at Ying Wa Primary School in Cheung Sha Wan for the first time in more than six months. Photo: Winson Wong
Parents relieved, children excited: Hong Kong schools fully reopen for first time after coronavirus lockdown
- Nearly 900,000 pupils return in final phase of class resumption after more than six months away
- Half-day classes for those in Primary Two to Four, Form Two to Four, and Kindergarten K1 and K2
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
