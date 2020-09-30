The health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong schools forced by Covid-19 to cancel tours still awaiting HK$7million in travel agency refunds: lawmaker
- According to Ip Kin-yuen, a trio of local firms are ignoring reality of the pandemic by insisting 24 schools, kindergartens cancelled unilaterally
- Some of the institutions have also been turned away by insurance companies that say no proof exists that travel firms ever purchased flights, hotel rooms
