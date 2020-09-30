The health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson LeeThe health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
The health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools forced by Covid-19 to cancel tours still awaiting HK$7million in travel agency refunds: lawmaker

  • According to Ip Kin-yuen, a trio of local firms are ignoring reality of the pandemic by insisting 24 schools, kindergartens cancelled unilaterally
  • Some of the institutions have also been turned away by insurance companies that say no proof exists that travel firms ever purchased flights, hotel rooms

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:50pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson LeeThe health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
The health crisis is forcing many Hong Kong children to miss out on study tours, even as schools are said to still be footing the bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE