Treat students arrested over protests leniently, disregard anonymous complaints against teachers, principals urge Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

  • Secondary school heads worry about impact of legal action, jail time on students’ future
  • ‘Unfair’ anonymous charges against teachers a major cause of concern among educators

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:28pm, 3 Oct, 2020

A police officer points with his baton as he holds down an anti-government protester during an illegal demonstration in July. Photo: Felix Wong
