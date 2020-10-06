The teacher had worked at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix WongThe teacher had worked at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong teachers warned pro-independence lessons could lead to prosecution under national security law

  • Officials accuse teacher of scheming to spread separatist messages, including requiring pupils to show whether they agreed with Hong Kong independence
  • Criminal action will not be pursued over the incident because it occurred before national security legislation was enacted in June, education chief says

Chris Lau , Chan Ho-him and Jack Lau

Updated: 7:31pm, 6 Oct, 2020

