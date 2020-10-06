The teacher had worked at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong teachers warned pro-independence lessons could lead to prosecution under national security law
- Officials accuse teacher of scheming to spread separatist messages, including requiring pupils to show whether they agreed with Hong Kong independence
- Criminal action will not be pursued over the incident because it occurred before national security legislation was enacted in June, education chief says
Topic | Education
The teacher had worked at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong