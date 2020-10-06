Pupils at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix WongPupils at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Freedom of speech or Hong Kong independence? More details emerge of education row over deregistered teacher

  • Authorities slam lesson plan as ‘biased and twisted’, with time devoted to study of banned separatist party and convenor’s speech, as well as discussion on Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang
  • Insider says, however, that two classes were only small segment of 23-hour programme under life education subject, which focused on freedom of speech

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:00am, 7 Oct, 2020

