Classroom focus on Hong Kong independence ‘inappropriate’, unnecessary, education secretary says in defending teacher’s ouster

  • Whether it influenced students to support independence ‘not the point’, says Kevin Yeung, who condemns time devoted to banned Hong Kong National Party
  • But local primary school heads alliance representative says Education Bureau decision had ‘caused waves’ and was disagreed with by many

Updated: 3:25pm, 7 Oct, 2020

A student walks into the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
