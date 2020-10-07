Hong Kong ‘godfather of journalism’ Raymond Roy Wong (centre) attends a signing ceremony for a HK$50 million donation to Baptist University on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Raymond Roy Wong, Hong Kong’s ‘godfather of journalism’, makes HK$50 million donation to Baptist University school of communication
- The gift, which will establish scholarships, a fellowship and an endowed professorship, was the largest single donation in the school’s history
- Wong taught at the school himself in the 1970s when it was still known as Baptist College
