A student and his mother at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong school head calls sacking of teacher in pro-independence row ‘extremely saddening’ in letter to parents
- Principal of Alliance Primary School Kowloon Tong breaks silence over Education Bureau’s move to deregister male staff member
- Stephanie Ng says support from parents and alumni over past few days has been ‘heart warming’
Topic | Hong Kong schools
A student and his mother at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong