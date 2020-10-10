The area that hosted the Lennon Wall on the HKU campus has been closed off. Photo: Jonathan WongThe area that hosted the Lennon Wall on the HKU campus has been closed off. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The area that hosted the Lennon Wall on the HKU campus has been closed off. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

University of Hong Kong tears down Lennon Wall on campus, barricades site after students’ contract to manage area expires

  • HKU’s student union says university’s accommodation committee rejected its application to renew contract to manage the site
  • City leader had earlier warned university that law enforcement could intervene if HKU did not comply with sweeping national security legislation

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:27pm, 10 Oct, 2020

