The teacher worked at the private Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix WongThe teacher worked at the private Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
The teacher worked at the private Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teacher delisted over lesson plan covering independence to file appeal on Monday

  • Formal review against Education Bureau’s decision will involve five-member panel that includes three teachers
  • Union confident of arguments, but education chief warns teachers must take responsibility for content of lesson plans

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The teacher worked at the private Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix WongThe teacher worked at the private Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
The teacher worked at the private Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE