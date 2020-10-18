Former Hong Kong chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, has defended his naming on Facebook of 18 teachers charged with protest-related offences. Photo: Nora Tam
Are Hong Kong’s teachers radicalising youth? Ex-leader and lawmaker clash over accusation
- CY Leung says elements of the profession are polluting young minds and pushing them into extreme politics
- Lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen counters, saying radicalism is being fuelled by government’s contempt for the public, police conduct
Topic | Education
