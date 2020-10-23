The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mainland Chinese professors from Tsinghua University named for top roles at University of Hong Kong

  • Max Shen Zuojun and Gong Peng have been recommended for the posts of vice-presidents for research and academic development
  • If endorsed, both of them – also attached to the University of California, Berkeley – would assume the positions from January 2021 at the earliest

Chan Ho-him and Joyce Ng

Updated: 11:25pm, 23 Oct, 2020

