The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mainland Chinese professors from Tsinghua University named for top roles at University of Hong Kong
- Max Shen Zuojun and Gong Peng have been recommended for the posts of vice-presidents for research and academic development
- If endorsed, both of them – also attached to the University of California, Berkeley – would assume the positions from January 2021 at the earliest
Topic | Education
