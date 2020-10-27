Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong
Covid-19 won’t last forever, but online learning here to stay, former Hong Kong finance chief says in predicting ‘new normal’ for education
- John Tsang, who founded the non-profit Esperanza in 2018, foresees blend of traditional classroom teaching, remote classes going forward
- City’s teachers have shown ability to quickly adapt, he tells Post, but resources still needed for lower-income families, including free Wi-fi
Topic | John Tsang
Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong