Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong
Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Covid-19 won’t last forever, but online learning here to stay, former Hong Kong finance chief says in predicting ‘new normal’ for education

  • John Tsang, who founded the non-profit Esperanza in 2018, foresees blend of traditional classroom teaching, remote classes going forward
  • City’s teachers have shown ability to quickly adapt, he tells Post, but resources still needed for lower-income families, including free Wi-fi

Topic |   John Tsang
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:30am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong
Dividers separate students at Yau Ma Tei Catholic Primary School during their first day of face-to-face classes in months. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE