The University of California, Berkeley, has jumped to the defence of Professor Max Shen Zuojun. Photo: Getty
Mainland Chinese professor not member of Communist Party, says University of California, Berkeley, where he works
- US university says Max Shen Zuojun ‘voluntarily shared’ that reports he was party member were incorrect
- Institution says it would never ask a faculty member about their political affiliation
