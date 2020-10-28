Hong Kong University was among the local institutions of higher learning to see their rankings in certain subjects slide. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong University was among the local institutions of higher learning to see their rankings in certain subjects slide. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong University was among the local institutions of higher learning to see their rankings in certain subjects slide. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong universities fall in rankings across multiple subjects in new list from Britain-based publication

  • The University of Hong Kong, Chinese University, the University of Science and Technology and City University all saw their rankings slip in more than half of subjects tracked
  • Polytechnic and Baptist universities were the only two local institutions not to see drops in a majority of subjects

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:05pm, 28 Oct, 2020

