Hong Kong University was among the local institutions of higher learning to see their rankings in certain subjects slide. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong universities fall in rankings across multiple subjects in new list from Britain-based publication
- The University of Hong Kong, Chinese University, the University of Science and Technology and City University all saw their rankings slip in more than half of subjects tracked
- Polytechnic and Baptist universities were the only two local institutions not to see drops in a majority of subjects
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
