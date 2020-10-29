Members of the HKU student union present a petition against the hiring of two new vice-presidents with ties to mainland universities. Photo: Dickson Lee Members of the HKU student union present a petition against the hiring of two new vice-presidents with ties to mainland universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Members of the HKU student union present a petition against the hiring of two new vice-presidents with ties to mainland universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

University of Hong Kong eyes swapping out elected student, faculty members with appointees on dean search committees

  • The proposal comes on the heels of resistance over the appointment of two new vice-presidents with ties to a mainland university
  • Staff, student feedback would no longer be required should the changes go through, while five-year terms for dean would now be ‘up to five years’

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:28am, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the HKU student union present a petition against the hiring of two new vice-presidents with ties to mainland universities. Photo: Dickson Lee Members of the HKU student union present a petition against the hiring of two new vice-presidents with ties to mainland universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Members of the HKU student union present a petition against the hiring of two new vice-presidents with ties to mainland universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE