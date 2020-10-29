Professor Wei Shyy, president at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Photo: Olga Wong Professor Wei Shyy, president at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Photo: Olga Wong
Hire academics based on qualifications, not birthplace, says president of Hong Kong university

  • Wei Shyy points to his own background as a Taiwan native who left the self-ruled island 40 years ago, saying country of birth should not become a label
  • His comments follow controversial appointment of two mainland Chinese academics to senior roles at city’s top university

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:31pm, 29 Oct, 2020

