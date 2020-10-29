Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

More Hong Kong schools held patriotic events for National Day than last year, survey finds

  • The poll by a teachers’ union found a greater proportion of schools held flag-raising ceremonies and sang the national anthem than before
  • But it also discovered most are holding off adding national security education to syllabuses until the government provides comprehensive guidelines on the best approach

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:56pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE