Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
More Hong Kong schools held patriotic events for National Day than last year, survey finds
- The poll by a teachers’ union found a greater proportion of schools held flag-raising ceremonies and sang the national anthem than before
- But it also discovered most are holding off adding national security education to syllabuses until the government provides comprehensive guidelines on the best approach
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
