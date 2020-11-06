Principal Tsui Hei-Lai (left), of ELCHK Kwai Shing Lutheran Primary School, and Matthew Ho, founder of the Children In Need Foundation, have partnered to push STEM learning in classrooms. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong organisation pushing STEM learning for all is among this year’s Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries
- The Hong Kong Children in Need Foundation is committed to ensuring that all primary students can adapt to an increasingly STEM-centric future
- It is particularly interested in making sure differences in social and economic status don’t hold some students back in the field
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Principal Tsui Hei-Lai (left), of ELCHK Kwai Shing Lutheran Primary School, and Matthew Ho, founder of the Children In Need Foundation, have partnered to push STEM learning in classrooms. Photo: K. Y. Cheng