Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: Chinese University threatens to cancel student event marking demonstrators’ five-day campus occupation

  • Chinese University students’ exhibition advert bearing slogan popular with last year’s anti-government movement ‘may be illegal’
  • CUHK bosses warn they may scrap the event, expressing concern over ‘biased’ descriptions, potential damage to institution

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:28am, 5 Nov, 2020

The clashes last November on and around university campuses in Hong Kong were some of the most violent of the 2019 unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
