The clashes last November on and around university campuses in Hong Kong were some of the most violent of the 2019 unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Chinese University threatens to cancel student event marking demonstrators’ five-day campus occupation
- Chinese University students’ exhibition advert bearing slogan popular with last year’s anti-government movement ‘may be illegal’
- CUHK bosses warn they may scrap the event, expressing concern over ‘biased’ descriptions, potential damage to institution
Topic | Hong Kong protests
