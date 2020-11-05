The University of Hong Kong slipped out of the top 50 in Times Higher Education’s World Reputation Rankings 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Three Hong Kong universities dip in World Reputation Rankings, as HKU falls from top 50 and PolyU makes first-ever appearance
- University of Hong Kong fell out of the top 50, while both Chinese University and the University of Science and Technology dropped into lower tiers
- The Times Higher Education survey also saw Polytechnic University, site of a dramatic clash during last year’s protests, debut in the 126-150 bracket
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
