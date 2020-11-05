Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

More Hong Kong secondary school students stressed amid pandemic and class suspension compared to last year, survey shows

  • Over 52 per cent of 4,443 pupils surveyed by Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups report a ‘high stress’ index of between 7 to 10, on a scale of 10
  • The figure was 41 per cent last year and 37 per cent the year before

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:55pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE