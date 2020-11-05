Fears of being infected by the coronavirus or excluded by peers over differing views on anti-government protests are some of the major reasons of stress among Hong Kong’s secondary school students. Photo: Dickson Lee
More Hong Kong secondary school students stressed amid pandemic and class suspension compared to last year, survey shows
- Over 52 per cent of 4,443 pupils surveyed by Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups report a ‘high stress’ index of between 7 to 10, on a scale of 10
- The figure was 41 per cent last year and 37 per cent the year before
