Clashes break out between riot police and radicals at Chinese University last year. Photo: Felix Wong Clashes break out between riot police and radicals at Chinese University last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Education

Lawmakers question Hong Kong university chiefs over campus security during panel meeting on HK$2.5 billion expansion plans

  • Heads of Chinese University and University of Hong Kong appear in front of education panel
  • CUHK wants to spend HK$1.4 billion on research laboratory building and HKU plans HK$1.1 billion construction project

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:07pm, 6 Nov, 2020

