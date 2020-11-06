Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: police groups renew attack on university chief, suggesting his actions partially to blame for campus violence last year
- Chinese University president Rocky Tuan wrote open letter last year urging the government to probe allegations officers used excessive force against protesters
- Four police officers’ associations demand Tuan ‘admit to his mistakes’, saying his accusations have not been proved and he failed to respond to their rebuttals a year ago
