Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: police groups renew attack on university chief, suggesting his actions partially to blame for campus violence last year

  • Chinese University president Rocky Tuan wrote open letter last year urging the government to probe allegations officers used excessive force against protesters
  • Four police officers’ associations demand Tuan ‘admit to his mistakes’, saying his accusations have not been proved and he failed to respond to their rebuttals a year ago

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:54pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and riot police at the occupied Chinese University campus last November. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE