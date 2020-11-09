One of the latest schools hit with a complaint alleging teacher misconduct is Ho Lap Primary School in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: Google Map
Hong Kong teachers guilty of misconduct could be temporarily suspended from duty or have pay cut
- Teachers are currently either given an administrative slap on the wrist or banned from job for life, education chief says, calling for more options
- But union warns of disproportionate punishment and complains current process for handling anonymous complaints is opaque
Topic | Education
One of the latest schools hit with a complaint alleging teacher misconduct is Ho Lap Primary School in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: Google Map