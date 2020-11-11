While typical day cares are often geared more towards playing with children during after-school hours, Hui said the “After-school Tutoring Programme” will also focus on homework. Each session is about three hours long, and kids receive free snacks to boost their midday energy levels.

Advertisement

Without proper supervision, Hui said the children might not have the motivation to work on their school assignments or could spend their time wandering elsewhere.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter By submitting, you consent to receiving marketing emails from SCMP. If you don't want these, tick here SIGN UP SENDING By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

“We take care of these kids until their family comes home from work,” Hui said. “We hope this can also empower them to be more independent in their studies, giving them more confidence to do their own homework, especially if their parents are unable to help.”

Sowers Action plans to recruit teaching assistants to conduct tutorial and extracurricular learning activities for underprivileged pupils. Photo: Felix Wong

Sowers Action plans to recruit teaching assistants to conduct tutorial and extracurricular learning activities – such as English, Chinese and mathematics tutorials – for their underprivileged pupils.

According to Hui, the charity was working closely with schools to select lower primary children most suitable for the programme, prioritising those who are academically weaker or have difficulties paying attention in normal classes.

Teaching assistants would also be able to focus more on these students as they would be divided into smaller groups, Hui added.

“Staying in school can be a conducive environment. If they have any difficulties with homework, they can check with teaching assistants,” she said.

Advertisement

Apart from the students, parents will also benefit from the initiative by being more involved with their children’s studies. When the programme is completed, a day camp will be organised to share results with parents, said Cheung Lai-wan, principal of Shamshuipo Kaifong Welfare Association Primary School.

Cheung said she welcomed the collaboration with Sowers Action.

Advertisement

“Parents feel really stressed earning a livelihood, or they do not have the time or knowledge to supervise their kids,” she said. “So they feel assured by their children being able to stay in school and focus on their academics.”

here You can make donations to Operation Santa Claus