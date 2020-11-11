Hong Kong’s Sowers Action offers tutors, snacks and a safe after-school environment for underprivileged schoolchildren
- The educational development group is one of 19 local charities benefiting this year from Operation Santa Claus, the annual SCMP-RTHK fundraiser
- Its ‘After-school Tutoring Programme’ aims to help about 80 pupils from the city’s Sham Shui Po schools
The ability to spend time with their children when they get out of school – or hire someone else to do it – is a luxury many lower-income Hong Kong parents do not enjoy.
Sowers Action, which has been promoting educational development in the city since 1992, is seeking to step into the gap to ensure children get the extra attention they need.
Working with two community primary schools in Sham Shui Po, one of the city’s poorest districts, the tutoring programme effectively functions as a day care and aims to benefit about 80 children in the neighbourhood.
Brianna Hui Bun-bun, CEO of Sowers Action, believes the extended classroom period will allow pupils to take charge of their own learning, particularly those with home living conditions not conducive to studying.
While typical day cares are often geared more towards playing with children during after-school hours, Hui said the “After-school Tutoring Programme” will also focus on homework. Each session is about three hours long, and kids receive free snacks to boost their midday energy levels.
Without proper supervision, Hui said the children might not have the motivation to work on their school assignments or could spend their time wandering elsewhere.
“We take care of these kids until their family comes home from work,” Hui said. “We hope this can also empower them to be more independent in their studies, giving them more confidence to do their own homework, especially if their parents are unable to help.”
Sowers Action plans to recruit teaching assistants to conduct tutorial and extracurricular learning activities – such as English, Chinese and mathematics tutorials – for their underprivileged pupils.
According to Hui, the charity was working closely with schools to select lower primary children most suitable for the programme, prioritising those who are academically weaker or have difficulties paying attention in normal classes.
Teaching assistants would also be able to focus more on these students as they would be divided into smaller groups, Hui added.
“Staying in school can be a conducive environment. If they have any difficulties with homework, they can check with teaching assistants,” she said.
Apart from the students, parents will also benefit from the initiative by being more involved with their children’s studies. When the programme is completed, a day camp will be organised to share results with parents, said Cheung Lai-wan, principal of Shamshuipo Kaifong Welfare Association Primary School.
Cheung said she welcomed the collaboration with Sowers Action.
“Parents feel really stressed earning a livelihood, or they do not have the time or knowledge to supervise their kids,” she said. “So they feel assured by their children being able to stay in school and focus on their academics.”