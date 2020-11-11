A teacher at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong was delisted by the Education Bureau last month over preparing ‘problematic’ study materials. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong teachers should report ‘problematic’ study materials to superiors, education minister says
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also says school authorities should be held accountable over any failure in gatekeeping duties
- The Education Bureau has a ‘responsibility to safeguard the quality’ of the city’s teachers, he adds
