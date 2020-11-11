Photo exhibition of last year’s campus occupation organised by student union of Chinese University. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong university removes display, as event marking protest anniversary stretches beyond approved area
- Chinese University also says it is saddened by acts of irresponsible vandalism, as ‘Hong Kong independence’ graffiti were found on its Sha Tin campus
- But student union representative says the exhibition did not violate the city’s laws and or tarnish the institution’s image
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
