The East India Company steamer the Nemesis launches an attack on Chinese war junks during the first opium war. Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection
The East India Company steamer the Nemesis launches an attack on Chinese war junks during the first opium war. Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection
Hong Kong teacher stripped of registration over inaccurate lesson on the first opium war

  • The teacher told his students that the war was the result of Britain’s attempts to ban opium in China, when it was in fact quite the opposite
  • The teacher is the second to be deregistered since June of last year, following the controversial case of a teacher accused of spreading pro-independence messages

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:12pm, 12 Nov, 2020

