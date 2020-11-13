A number of parents with children at Ho Lap Primary School told the Post a lifetime banned earned by one of its teachers was too harsh. Photo: Edmond So A number of parents with children at Ho Lap Primary School told the Post a lifetime banned earned by one of its teachers was too harsh. Photo: Edmond So
Lifetime ban for Hong Kong teacher who taught distorted class on Sino-British opium war ‘too harsh’, some parents say

  • Four of five parents of children at Ho Lap Primary School told the Post they felt the teacher’s deregistration was a step too far
  • But Education Bureau said the evidence showed not only a lack of basic knowledge, but the ability to correctly understand teaching materials

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 1:11pm, 13 Nov, 2020

