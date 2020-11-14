Many recent Hong Kong university graduates will miss the thrill of an in-person graduation ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns. Photo: Felix Wong Many recent Hong Kong university graduates will miss the thrill of an in-person graduation ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong universities move cautiously with graduation ceremonies amid Covid-19 anxiety, with some holding events online

  • Graduates looking forward to their big day dismayed by pandemic restrictions, curbs on guests
  • Untraceable Covid-19 cases prompt Chinese University to drop plans for in-person ceremonies

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Nov, 2020

