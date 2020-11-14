Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong schools flooded with official ‘suggestions’ to promote national identity among students, with training for teachers too
- School heads expect even more guidelines related to national education in coming months
- Push to introduce range of new activities ‘practically a government campaign’, unionist says
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse