Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse
Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools flooded with official ‘suggestions’ to promote national identity among students, with training for teachers too

  • School heads expect even more guidelines related to national education in coming months
  • Push to introduce range of new activities ‘practically a government campaign’, unionist says

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse
Events aimed at fostering a sense of national identity, like flag-raising ceremonies, are likely to become more common. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE