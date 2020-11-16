The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teacher kicked out of profession over distorted history lesson vows to appeal

  • Educator admits his knowledge of first opium war was incomplete but insists authorities are unfairly judging his performance based on one episode
  • School principal as recently as March labelled the teacher passionate and responsible

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:04pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE