The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teacher kicked out of profession over distorted history lesson vows to appeal
- Educator admits his knowledge of first opium war was incomplete but insists authorities are unfairly judging his performance based on one episode
- School principal as recently as March labelled the teacher passionate and responsible
Topic | Hong Kong schools
The teacher was deregistered over inaccurate lesson materials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng