The Chinese and Hong Kong flags. The national security law requires the government to promote national security education at schools and universities. Photo: AFP The Chinese and Hong Kong flags. The national security law requires the government to promote national security education at schools and universities. Photo: AFP
The Chinese and Hong Kong flags. The national security law requires the government to promote national security education at schools and universities. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Education

National security education in Hong Kong about nurturing positive values and sense of Chinese identity, not reciting laws, teachers told

  • About 1,600 educators attend first talk delivered by member of government’s steering committee on the subject
  • But some participants say they gained little understanding about how to change their approach in the classroom to avoid running afoul of new law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:23am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese and Hong Kong flags. The national security law requires the government to promote national security education at schools and universities. Photo: AFP The Chinese and Hong Kong flags. The national security law requires the government to promote national security education at schools and universities. Photo: AFP
The Chinese and Hong Kong flags. The national security law requires the government to promote national security education at schools and universities. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE