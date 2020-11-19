Researchers behind a new study say the social unrest in Hong Kong last year may have been a factor in employers’ perceptions of the city’s graduates. Photo: Sam Tsang
Three Hong Kong universities slide down global league table ranking graduates’ employability
- HKUST drops to 26th in the world for producing employer-friendly graduates, depriving the city of any top 20 institutions
- Researchers for the study, published in the Britain-based Times Higher Education magazine, say the decline could be linked to politics
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Researchers behind a new study say the social unrest in Hong Kong last year may have been a factor in employers’ perceptions of the city’s graduates. Photo: Sam Tsang