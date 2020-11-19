Graduates stage a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: police called over Chinese University demonstration after slogans chanted in ‘breach of national security law’
- Chinese University of Hong Kong staff contact police after hearing chants deemed illegal under national security law
- More than 100 attend the demonstration on the Sha Tin campus, staged in protest against decision to hold graduation ceremonies online
