Graduates stage a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Graduates stage a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: police called over Chinese University demonstration after slogans chanted in ‘breach of national security law’

  • Chinese University of Hong Kong staff contact police after hearing chants deemed illegal under national security law
  • More than 100 attend the demonstration on the Sha Tin campus, staged in protest against decision to hold graduation ceremonies online

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:54pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
