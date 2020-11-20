Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education at Munsang College in Kowloon City in April. Photo: Handout
Education Bureau finds ‘inadequacies’ in development of history exams for Hong Kong secondary school students
- The Education Bureau concluded there were lapses in the quality assurance measures for the exams, with one unnamed staff member blamed
- The inquiry follows a furore earlier this year over an exam question that asked whether Japan “did more good than harm” to China between 1900 and 1945
