Education Bureau finds ‘inadequacies’ in development of history exams for Hong Kong secondary school students

  • The Education Bureau concluded there were lapses in the quality assurance measures for the exams, with one unnamed staff member blamed
  • The inquiry follows a furore earlier this year over an exam question that asked whether Japan “did more good than harm” to China between 1900 and 1945

Danny Lee
Updated: 12:43am, 20 Nov, 2020

Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education at Munsang College in Kowloon City in April. Photo: Handout
