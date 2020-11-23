Parents gather around a notice board to see whether their children have been allocated a place at La Salle Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Parents gather around a notice board to see whether their children have been allocated a place at La Salle Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Parents gather around a notice board to see whether their children have been allocated a place at La Salle Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong parents watch and wait as places allocated for city’s primary schools

  • Fathers thrilled as sons get in to prestigious La Salle Primary School in Kowloon Tong
  • But number of applicants down overall, with school heads suggesting coronavirus and emigration have taken their toll

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:25pm, 23 Nov, 2020

